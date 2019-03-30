'Came to Begusarai to Defeat Traitors': Giriraj Singh's Veiled Attack on Kanhaiya Kumar

अरे ये जिग्नेश मेवानी बेगूसराय में क्या कर रहा है ??

इसमें गुजरात में सभी बिहारियों को मार मार के वहां से भगाया था और बिहारियों के मां बहनों को भी परेशान किया था।

ये जहां भी दिखे इससे से सवाल जरुर पूछिएगा कि इसने बिहारियों के साथ ऐसा बर्ताव क्यों किया था?? pic.twitter.com/jy9Gi79nHg — Chowkidar Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) March 30, 2019

In an indirect jibe at CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is contesting from Bihar's Begusarai constituency, said his fight is against "desh ka gaddar" (the national traitor).Addressing the leaders and workers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Begusarai on Saturday, Singh said, "I am sure that people of Begusarai will not only defeat them (traitors) but also give them a befitting reply," IANS reported.He continued saying that his fight was not against any party or candidate but that "I have come to Begusarai to defeat the traitor... Anti-nationals are dreaming to win the election from Begusarai."Meanwhile, Singh also blamed Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, who has been canvassing for his rival Kumar, for the attack on migrants from Bihar in the western state last year.Singh was miffed with the party over changing his seat from Nawada, a seat which he won in 2014, to Begusarai.The BJP leader is expected to file his nomination papers on April 9. ​​While Mevani hit back saying he would sue the BJP leader for defamation and alleged that in the backdrop of the "silence" of the ruling BJP in Gujarat, during the anti-migrant violence, Giriraj's outbursts were tantamount to "ulta chor kotwal ko daante" (the thief reprimanding the policeman), PTI reported.As per the seat-sharing deal with the other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents in Bihar, the Nawada seat, represented by Giriraj Singh, has gone to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.