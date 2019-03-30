English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Came to Begusarai to Defeat Traitors': Giriraj Singh's Veiled Attack on Kanhaiya Kumar
Giriraj Singh also blamed Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, who has been canvassing for his rival Kumar, for the attack on migrants from Bihar in the western state last year.
File photo of Union Minister Giriraj Singh (PTI)
Loading...
Patna: In an indirect jibe at CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is contesting from Bihar's Begusarai constituency, said his fight is against "desh ka gaddar" (the national traitor).
Addressing the leaders and workers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Begusarai on Saturday, Singh said, "I am sure that people of Begusarai will not only defeat them (traitors) but also give them a befitting reply," IANS reported.
He continued saying that his fight was not against any party or candidate but that "I have come to Begusarai to defeat the traitor... Anti-nationals are dreaming to win the election from Begusarai."
Meanwhile, Singh also blamed Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, who has been canvassing for his rival Kumar, for the attack on migrants from Bihar in the western state last year.
Singh was miffed with the party over changing his seat from Nawada, a seat which he won in 2014, to Begusarai.
The BJP leader is expected to file his nomination papers on April 9.
While Mevani hit back saying he would sue the BJP leader for defamation and alleged that in the backdrop of the "silence" of the ruling BJP in Gujarat, during the anti-migrant violence, Giriraj's outbursts were tantamount to "ulta chor kotwal ko daante" (the thief reprimanding the policeman), PTI reported.
As per the seat-sharing deal with the other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents in Bihar, the Nawada seat, represented by Giriraj Singh, has gone to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
Addressing the leaders and workers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Begusarai on Saturday, Singh said, "I am sure that people of Begusarai will not only defeat them (traitors) but also give them a befitting reply," IANS reported.
He continued saying that his fight was not against any party or candidate but that "I have come to Begusarai to defeat the traitor... Anti-nationals are dreaming to win the election from Begusarai."
Meanwhile, Singh also blamed Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, who has been canvassing for his rival Kumar, for the attack on migrants from Bihar in the western state last year.
अरे ये जिग्नेश मेवानी बेगूसराय में क्या कर रहा है ??— Chowkidar Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) March 30, 2019
इसमें गुजरात में सभी बिहारियों को मार मार के वहां से भगाया था और बिहारियों के मां बहनों को भी परेशान किया था।
ये जहां भी दिखे इससे से सवाल जरुर पूछिएगा कि इसने बिहारियों के साथ ऐसा बर्ताव क्यों किया था?? pic.twitter.com/jy9Gi79nHg
Singh was miffed with the party over changing his seat from Nawada, a seat which he won in 2014, to Begusarai.
The BJP leader is expected to file his nomination papers on April 9.
While Mevani hit back saying he would sue the BJP leader for defamation and alleged that in the backdrop of the "silence" of the ruling BJP in Gujarat, during the anti-migrant violence, Giriraj's outbursts were tantamount to "ulta chor kotwal ko daante" (the thief reprimanding the policeman), PTI reported.
As per the seat-sharing deal with the other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents in Bihar, the Nawada seat, represented by Giriraj Singh, has gone to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why NASA Thinks Putting US Astronauts on the Moon by 2024 Won't Be Easy
- Senior Leaders and My Father Not Given Respect in BJP: Sonakshi Sinha
- Jawa Motorcycles Raise Record Rs 1.43 Crore for Indian Armed Forces in Auction [Video]
- Mission Shakti May Have Created 6500 Pieces of Space Debris According to Simulation
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results