'Cameras Can't Capture Our Strength': At Mumbai Hotel, Uddhav Asks BJP to Make Way for His New Allies

Uddhav Thackeray was speaking at a joint parade of MLAs of the three parties, held at a luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2019, 8:20 PM IST
'Cameras Can't Capture Our Strength': At Mumbai Hotel, Uddhav Asks BJP to Make Way for His New Allies
Uddhav Thackeray arrives at the Grand Hyatt for a show of strength of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked the BJP to "make way" for the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance to rule Maharashtra.

He was speaking at a joint parade of MLAs of the three parties, held at a luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who was also present, said BJP misused power to grab power even in states where voters hadn't given their mandate to it.

Locked in a protracted power tussle with the BJP in Maharashtra, the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has decided to "parade" 162 MLAs in the Mumbai five-star hotel on Monday evening in a show of united strength.

The move was announced hours after the leaders of the three parties submitted a letter to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari claiming that they have the requisite numbers to form government.

Those present were at the parade were Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who said, "We are more than 162, not just 162. We all will be a part of the government. I thank Sonia Gandhi who allowed for this alliance to stop BJP." "The governor should invite us to form government," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

