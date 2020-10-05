'Camouflage to Hide Failures': Samajwadi Party Attacks UP Govt Over Claims of Conspiracy in Hathras Issue

Reacting to the Yogi Adityanath's claim of criminal conspiracy in Hathras incident, the Samajwadi Party said that the UP government is trying to hide its failures and trying to run away from its responsibilities.

“I would like to ask them when the incident was highlighted? It was only when the dead body of the victim was cremated secretly at night against the wishes of the family. Who did it? Yogi Ji’s police, Yogi Ji’s DM. Does that suggest if DM or Police were also part of the conspiracy?” Sunil Singh Sajan, Samajwadi Party MLC and Spokesperson asked.

CM Yogi Adityanath speaking on the Hathras gangrape had said on Sunday that those who do not like development, try to incite ethnic and communal riots. “In the guise of these riots, they will get an opportunity to bake political loaves, so that they can devise new plots. We have to move the process of development rapidly by being fully alert to these conspiracies,” CM Yogi Adityanath had said in a tweet.

जिन्हें विकास अच्छा नहीं लग रहा है, वह जातीय और सांप्रदायिक दंगा भड़काना चाहते हैं।इन दंगों की आड़ में उन्हें राजनीतिक रोटियां सेंकने का अवसर मिलेगा,इसलिए वे नित नए षड्यंत्र करते हैं,इन षड्यंत्रों के प्रति पूरी तरह आगाह होते हुए हमें विकास की प्रक्रिया को तेजी से आगे बढ़ाना है। pic.twitter.com/vbo7yUgH7H — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 4, 2020

“There are many rapes in the state including- Hathras, Balrampur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Azamgarh or Kanpur Dehat. Is there a conspiracy behind all these rapes? This is a new tactic by Yogi ji to hide his failures. And if this was a conspiracy then what was the police doing, what was the intelligence doing then? Why didn’t they act then? It is all a camouflage by the government to hide its failures,” Sajan added.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday filed FIR alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence in the Hathras gangrape incident. UP government sources had said that there was an attempt to create a caste and communal frenzy in UP over the Hathras incident.

The state government had alleged that the issue has received funding from Islamic countries. “Where were the agencies sleeping till now? This should be investigated and brought to light. The Yogi government wants to deprive the aggrieved family from justice. The opposition leaders who are speaking of justice for the victim, he has been lathi charged. Yogiji is becoming General Dyer to save his incompetence and failure,” Samajwadi Party leader said.

The opposition had recently been attacking the Yogi Adityanath government over alleged inaction in the gang-rape case. The Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have demanded Yogi Adityanth's resignation, while others have condemned the treatment meted out to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi by the police on Thursday when they were trying to travel to Hathras to meet the victim's family.

Amid nationwide outrage over the brutal gangrape and murder, CM Yogi Adityanath had said that the state government is committed to the safety of women and will ensure the strictest punishment is meted out to the four accused.