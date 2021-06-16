Pilot Camp Offered 3 Ministerial Posts, Other Top Positions in Rajasthan After Former Dy CM's Weekend Trip to Delhi

Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has been offered three ministerial posts, sources said on Wednesday. The development comes after Pilot’s weekend trip to Delhi that was reportedly triggered by talks of Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle to accommodate the Congress leader’s candidates.

According to sources, the former PCC chief has been offered three ministerial posts along with promise of “proper representation" in the corporation and boards. However, in no case the number of seats can exceed, sources added, as camp Pilot wanted five to six posts. Sources said that the talks are still on.

According to sources, there are nine vacant posts in the Ashok Gehlot ministry and a formula is being worked out to ensure fairness in the entire process. “Apart from Pilot, we have to see to requests by 18 independents and the BSP leader who joined Congress. The party has to also take into considerations the expectations of those MLAs who all have won elections six to seven times in Rajasthan assembly," the source added.

Gehlot has resisted a rejig of his team that Congress leadership had promised in Delhi to his former deputy-turned-rival Sachin Pilot. Based on the promise that his camp would get better representation in the government and party unit in Rajasthan, Pilot placated by the Gandhis in 2019.

The former deputy CM camped in Haryana and Delhi for over a month with 18 MLAs as he had a public spat with Rajasthan chief minister. Pilot was later removed from the key post and also as the state party chief. There was speculation that he would switch over to BJP but the matter was finally settled within the Congress.

