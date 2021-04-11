Campaigning Ends for Council Polls in Meghalaya, Litmus Test for Incumbent CM Sangma on April 12

The campaigning for the election to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council in Meghalaya ended on Saturday for the polls to be conducted on April 12. And the votes will be counted on April 15.

With just two years left for the state assembly polls, the district council elections would be a litmus test for National People’s Party (NPP), especially for Conrad Sangma as his party has been criticized severely for its governance failure. The party has been criticised not only by its alliance partner BJP but also by UDP (Regional Party). The incumbent party has been accused of mismanagement in the power sector besides others.

On the last day of the campaigning, the leader of opposition and the Congress star campaigner former Chief Minister Dr. Mukul M Sangma campaigned in the Plain belt area. Meanwhile, NPP’s star campaigner Chief Minister and party supremo Conrad K Sangma campaigned in the Tura area.

While Conrad focuses on Government’s initiative and development, Dr. Mukul highlighted the corruption of the NDA Government led by NPP. Along with Congress, other parties highlighted issues like financial leakage, alleged corruption in GHADC, pending salaries, government’s apathy towards the state and its citizens. Adding to the agony of the electorate, they also highlighted problems like load shedding, frequent power cuts, and power failure.

The incumbent NPP as well as the opposition Congress is fielding candidates from all the 29 constituencies spread across the five districts of the Garo Hills region. In most seats, it is a direct flight between Congress and NPP while in a few seats Independents, GNC, BJP and UDP are challenging them.

As many as 182 candidates are contesting from the 29 constituencies of which eight are female candidates and 174 are male candidates. Over 7,43,717 electorate are all set to exercise their franchise on April 12, to elect a new government in the GHADC. There are 953 polling stations spread across the five districts of Garo Hills region.

