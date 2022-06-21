Campaigning for Punjab’s Sangrur Bypolls Ends: At Stake, AAP’s Prestige, Others’ Survival

Curtains came down on campaigning for the crucial Sangrur bypoll in Punjab on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to regain its clout in the parliamentary constituency, trying to stave off the challenge from an opposition onslaught in the aftermath of the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Till recently, the poll outcome in the bastion, held twice by AAP leader and CM Bhagwant Mann, seemed heavily in favour of the AAP, but with the killing of Moose Wala on May 29, the ruling party juggernaut seems to have hit a roadblock.

With the opposition raking up the issue of law and order post the killing, it has suddenly turned into an AAP versus united opposition battle. The results are crucial for the AAP, which is riding high after sweeping the state assembly polls three months ago.

WHAT IT MEANS

An impressive win would reassert its dominance and bury the ghosts of the recent law and order events. A defeat or a hugely reduced victory margin in the bastion could suddenly make the party look a little vulnerable.

The presence of all big guns in Sangrur during the campaign indicated how the battle for Sangrur was turning into a battle for prestige.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann vacated the Sangrur Lok Sabha after getting elected as an MLA from Dhuri. Currently, all nine assembly constituencies, part of the Lok Sabha, have AAP MLAs, who won with huge margins. But it is fighting a keen battle, evident from the fact that apart from local MLAs, ministers and MLAs from other parts of Punjab reached out to voters in the constituency.

To top it all, Mann has been conducting road shows to show his face to all voters once again, while AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also led a road show on Monday.

THE FIGHT

The AAP has given ticket to district president Gurmail Singh, Congress to former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, SAD to Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana, BJP to Kewal Singh Dhillon and SAD Amritsar to Simranjit Singh Mann.

The Akalis have chosen to hardsell the Panthic agenda by propping up Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana, sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in the Beant Singh assassination case. The party is raising the issue of release of Sikh prisoners to ensure that it stays relevant in Punjab politics. The Congress, too, has a lot at stake in the battle for Sangrur, as a win here could give it a chance to claw back into the political arena.

The BJP is hoping to encash on a Congress turncoat Kewal Singh Dhillon, hoping it would at least make a mark in the bypoll. The BJP leaders are trying to recapture their lost space due to agitation of central farm laws. Punjab president of BJP Ashwani Sharma, along with many state and national level leaders, have been campaigning for party candidate for the past many days, raising the issue of lawlessness in Punjab and other problems.

