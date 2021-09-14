'Can Buffalos, Bulls or Women be Picked Up Forcibly Now?': UP CM Adityanath's 'Safety of All' Pitch

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the BJP-led government ensured safety to all in the state. Comparing his governance with the previous governments in the state, he said before he came to power the women and even buffaloes and bulls were unsafe.

Speaking at a workshop of party spokespersons at UP BJP headquarters in Lucknow on Monday, Adityanath said, “When we used to stay at any BJP worker’s house, the women of the family used to ask us whether there be safety for them in the state. Earlier our daughters, sisters felt unsafe. Even buffaloes, bulls didn’t feel safe. These problems persisted in Western UP, not eastern UP. Today, can they be picked up forcibly?… Isn’t this a difference? What was Uttar Pradesh’s identity? Wherever potholes started, that was UP; wherever there was darkness, that was UP. Any civilised person feared walking on the streets at night. But not today."

#WATCH | "…Earlier our daughters, sisters felt unsafe. Potholes on roads symbolized UP. Even buffaloes, bulls didn't feel safe. These problems persisted in Western UP, not eastern UP…But it's not the same today. Can you not see the difference…," says CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/sytpciJVab— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 13, 2021

Talking about achievement under the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath on Sunday said jails in the state are no more “fun" centers for criminals and they have turned into “reform homes" for them.

“The UP jails are no more places of fun for criminals. There was a time when the power used to be a slave of mafias. Today the government bulldozers run on their houses," Adityanath had said and warned that his government will not let mafias have their say. “Our message to mafias is very clear. If mafias want to make the lives of the poor, farmers, and traders hell, our government will not let this happen," he had said.

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had won a huge majority in state assembly elections in 2017. The next UP assembly polls are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

