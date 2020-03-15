Can Coronavirus Help Kamal Nath Stall Floor Test? Congress MLAs Tested for Infection

Ahead of the floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Congress MLAs who returned from Jaipur were examined for coronavirus on Sunday.

Over the past few days, there have been rumours that the assembly session, starting from Monday, could be postponed over coronavirus scare.

Congress MLAs camping in Jaipur for the past few days returned to Bhopal and were put up at Hotel Marriott ahead of the Congress Legislative Assembly meeting later today. State health minister Tarun Bhanot ordered a check-up of them, for which a team of physicians was sent to the hotel.

Madhya Pradesh public relations minister PC Sharma also said, "The MLAs who have returned from Jaipur and also those who have gone to Haryana and Benguluru should undergo coronavirus tests. It is important as the virus has spread in Jaipur and Haryana," he said.

He added that the novel coronavirus outbreak has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, and several measures, including temporary shutdown of schools, colleges and restrictions on gathering of more than 20 people, have been taken.

He said the Assemblies of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Maharashtra had been adjourned due to the coronavirus outbreak and there was even a demand to adjourn the current session of Parliament.

Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary, who among the lawmakers camping in Jaipur, said that the tests were imperative for the MLAs who returned from the Pink City as it is a tourist destination and sees footfall from foreigners.

On being asked whether the virus threat could impact the assembly session starting from Monday, Chaudhary replied in affirmative.

Congress sources dropped hints that its MLAs currently in Bengaluru as well as BJP legislators would be screened for novel coronavirus once they return to Bhopal.

Meanwhile, responding to a query on whether the state Assembly's budget session would begin on Monday and if the trust vote would take place on the same day as directed by Governor Lalji Tandon, minister, Sharma said the speaker would take a call on these matters.

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state is fighting for survival after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit and joined the BJP, and 22 of his supporter MLAs submitted their resignations.

Early in the day, the Kamal Nath cabinet among other issues also discussed the coronavirus scare.

(With inputs from PTI)