The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday questioned whether the Delhi Police can be entrusted with the security of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as the scuffle between Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and the cops at the inauguration of the Signature Bridge snowballed into a major controversy.Tiwari, who was not invited to the launch event despite being the lawmaker of the area, had turned up and tried to get on the event stage, leading to a scuffle with the cops posted for the CM’s security there. A video later showed him punching a policeman while being escorted out. In a separate video, he was seen threatening the police as well.The Delhi CM said the police had virtually handed over the event to hooligans and said the situation was “pretty serious”."Delhi police virtually handed over the CM, the ministers and the entire Del govt program in the hands of hooligans. Can Delhi police be entrusted with the security of Delhi govt and its functionaries? Delhi govt will explore legal options (sic)," he tweeted.The AAP said that after Tiwari's exit, his supporters had indulged in hooliganism, throwing bottles on the stage while the Chief Minister was addressing the gathering.The party demanded the arrest of the Delhi BJP chief for "rioting" and "posing a threat" to the security of Kejriwal.AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha seat in-charge Atishi Marlena alleged Tiwari had gone to the venue with the sole intent of "rioting"."Police was directly or indirectly involved in it and allowed Tiwari and his supporters to reach the stage where the chief minister and other ministers were present, thus posing a threat to their security," she said.Senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey said a party worker, who was injured in Sunday's incident, has filed a police complaint.Pandey said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh should salvage the image of the BJP and the Delhi Police by ordering Tiwari's arrest.The BJP had on Sunday said that AAP MLA Amantullah Khan used abusive language and pushed Tiwari. Panday said Khan did it to prevent Tiwari from getting onto the stage."Khan should not have pushed him. He was only trying to stop him from coming onto the stage, where Kejriwal and other leaders were present," he said.