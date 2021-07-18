Can Fight Nashik Polls Alone, but Open to Like-minded Parties Joining: Maha BJP Chief

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Sunday said his party was ready to contest civic polls in Nashik alone but was open to taking along like-minded outfits. Nashik is among 10 civic bodies where polls are due next year, and it is currently ruled by the BJP.

Patil, who is on a two day tour of the district, also said he had met MNS chief Raj Thackeray here during the day but added that any decision on an alliance with the latter would be decided by the BJP’s core team. He further said the MNS’ stand on outsiders would be one of the aspects that would be considered before any alliance can be forged with it for the Nashik Municipal Corporation polls.

“We are ready to contest the forthcoming NMC polls alone, but if like-minded parties want to join, we can take them along," he said.

