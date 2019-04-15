'Can Identify Muslims by Removing Their Clothes': Kerala BJP President Makes Controversial Remark

: Kerela BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai Sunday at a public meeting in Attingal remarked that Muslims can be identified by “removing their clothes”, in a reference to circumcision.Pillai in his speech supporting BJP’s Attingal candidate Sobha Surendran was referring to the questions raised by the Opposition on the number of people killed in the air strike, News Minute reported.“Our Rahul Gandhi, Yechury, and Pinarayi are saying, our soldiers have to go there and see the count of the dead...their caste, religion etc. If it is Islam, there are some signs, no?” he said, adding “If you remove their clothes you will be able to know. We have to do all that and return is what they (the Opposition) are saying.”The Kerela state president’s remark has sparked a political row in the state which has drawn widespread criticism from both the LDP and the Congress in the state.CPI(M) leader VS Sivanjutty has filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct as it is targeted towards a religious community.He also stated that the state chief’s comments – promoting enmity between groups on the grounds of religion – was a criminal act under the law.Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has stated that Pillai’s remark as an insult to the Muslim community. He has demanded a public apology from the BJP state chief, failing at which Pillai must face action by the EC for a poll code violation.However, Pillai, while speaking to TNM, has denied making such a comment. “This is a Himalayan lie. I have never made any such comment anywhere. I will be taking legal action to counter these allegations and the complaint against me in the EC,” he said.Pillai’s remark has also faced sharp criticism from IUML leader and Malappuram MP PK Kunhalikutty. He termed the remark as an attempt by the saffron party to polarise Kerela and build their vote bank.