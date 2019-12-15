'Can Identify Those Behind Arson from Their Clothes': Modi Blames Congress for Anti-CAB Violence at Jharkhand Poll Rally
The prime minister lashed out at the opposition alliance in Jharkhand saying the Congress does not have any roadmap for developing the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dumka, Jharkhand (Twitter/ANI)
Dumka (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress and its allies of raising a storm over citizenship law and asserted that the opposition parties were behind the unrest and arson in parts of the country.
The prime minister, addressing an election rally here, lashed out at the opposition alliance in Jharkhand saying the Congress does not have any roadmap for developing the country.
"Congress and its allies are stoking fire over the citizenship Act but people of the Northeast have rejected violence. Actions of the Congress prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct," he said.
ये कांग्रेस और उसके साथी हो-हल्ला मचा रहे हैं, तूफान खड़ा कर रहे हैं। उनकी बात चलती नहीं है तो आगजनी फैला रहे हैं। ये जो आग लगा रहे हैं, टीवी पर जो उनके दृश्य आ रहे हैं, ये आग लगाने वाले कौन हैं, उनके कपड़ों से ही पता चल जाता है: पीएम श्री @narendramodi #JharkhandModikeSaath pic.twitter.com/D7eWV2I62f— BJP JHARKHAND (@BJP4Jharkhand) December 15, 2019
Modi claimed that leaders of the opposition parties have only built palaces for themselves without being concerned about the problems faced by the people.
Listing the achievements of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state, he said, "I have come here to give an account of the development work done by our party in the state."
(With PTI inputs)
