Can Lalu, Mulayam’s Meeting Spring a Congress Surprise Ahead of UP Polls? This is What Experts Think

Lucknow: After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a picture of Mulayam Singh and Lalu Yadav’s recent meeting in Delhi, speculations were rife about new developments ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections. Bur political experts have dismissed the buzz, saying the meeting was personal in nature as both seasoned leaders share a family connection.

Yadav shared the picture on Monday. Lalu, who recently came out on bail, also met some senior Congress leaders a few days before meeting Mulayam and Akhilesh in Delhi. As a result of it, a possible last-minute tie-up with the Congress is being anticipated.

Senior journalist and political commentator Parvez Ahmad told News 18, “Both Lalu and Mulayam are in laws. Both are senior leaders and have played crucial roles in their times. But now times have changed, especially when it comes to the Samajwadi Party. The party has moved on and now its reins have got into the hands of Akhilesh Yadav whose political working is different from that of his father.”

“The meeting between Lalu and Mulayam is not going to spring up any political surprises in the UP elections due in 2022. Lalu has been loyal to Congress for more than a decade. But Samajwadi Party has broken alliances with a number of parties. I don’t think Samajwadi party or the Congress are going to forge any last-minute alliance. They have tested waters and the alliance didn’t work for them, so they are not coming together again,” said Parvez Ahmad.

Meanwhile, commenting on the meeting between Lalu, Mulayam and Akhilesh, SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria said, “Mulayam and Lalu are companions of the era of JP movement. Both the senior leaders have 30 to 40 years of cooperation. Both the leaders met to know each other’s well-being. When two big veteran leaders meet, it is obvious to have a conversation with each other on political issues.”

The former Bihar CM, Lalu Prasad Yadav is in Delhi after getting bail in the case related to the fodder scam. He is recovering in Delhi and also dropping strong hints about returning to active politics soon.

