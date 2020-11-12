'Can Lead When Older': Impressed by Tejashwi's Show in Bihar Polls, This BJP Leader Calls Him 'Good Boy'

A surprise praise for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav came from the Bharatiya Janata Party when Uma Bharti, who seemed impressed by the 31-year-old's performance in the just concluded Bihar assembly elections, said that he is a "good boy" and "can lead when he grows old".

"Tejashwi is a very good boy. But Bihar was saved by the skin of its teeth because he wouldn’t have been able to run the state. (RJD President) Lalu (Prasad Yadav) would have ultimately been at the helm pushing Bihar back into jungle raj. Tejashwi can lead but after he grows older," Bharti was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The opposition Grand Alliance gave a tough fight to the BJP-led NDA and clinched 110 seats in Bihar elections. Though the NDA has dashed Tejashwi Yadav's hopes of becoming the chief minister, his party Rashtriya Janata Dal has emerged as the single largest party in the state by winning 75 seats with a total vote share of 23.1 per cent.

Congress, which is part of the Grand Alliance in Bihar, managed to just 19 seats with a total vote share of 9.48 per cent. The party had contested 70 seats and its poor performance is being seen as the reason for the opposition’s failure in the state.