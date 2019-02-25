English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Can Modi Govt Hold Timely Elections in J&K? Omar Abdullah Says It's the 'Moment of Truth'
Omar said except for an odd by-election, all elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 1995-96 have been held as per schedule.
File photo of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah.
Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of Kashmir over the last five years.
Taking to Twitter, Omar said: “Will the Modi government bow before those forces of separatism & terror that have always sought to disrupt/delay polls in J&K or will polls take place on schedule? The moment of truth for PM Modi's handling of Kashmir over the last 5 years.”
The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was reacting to media reports that the Election Commission of India will take a call on holding Assembly polls together with the Lok Sabha election after a visit to the state this week.
Omar said except for an odd by-election, all elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 1995-96 have been held as per schedule.
"Will PM Modi be able to keep to this schedule or will he accept he's totally mishandled J&K? The next few days will give us the answer," he added.
"Will PM Modi be able to keep to this schedule or will he accept he's totally mishandled J&K? The next few days will give us the answer," he added.
