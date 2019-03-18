Can Naidu That Guarantee TDP Will Not Forge Alliance With Modi After Lok Sabha polls? KTR Asks

Taking a stern view of N Chandrababu Naidu’s constant criticism of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), TRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday asked if Andhra Pradesh chief minister can guarantee that he will not forge an alliance with the BJP after Lok Sabha elections.Naidu had attacked his arch rival YS Jaganmohan Reddy of YSRCP, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them three evil forces out to destroy Andhra Pradesh and Telugu pride.Taking a jibe, he had termed Modi as “electricity”, Chandrasekhar Rao as “switch”, Jagan as “fan”, and said that the TDP cadres would never allow the fan to function.“Can Chandrababu Naidu guarantee that he will not go for an alliance with Narendra Modi after Lok Sabha elections?” KTR asked. “Why is he blaming the TRS and its president KCR? What has he done himself for the people of Andhra Pradesh? He added.Calling Naidu an opportunist, KTR said people will teach him lesson in Lok Sabha polls. “Naidu says ‘Jagan’s fan’s switch is with us’. Then who is filling air in TDP’s cycle? People of Andhra will give him a befitting answer in elections.”“Our chief minister knows how to react to Delhi politics and TRS wins more seats than some national parties. If needed, we will launch a national party. KCR is already consulting with experts of different fields,” Rama Rao said, adding that he will bring those parties together which cannot work with the BJP and Congress, and will work out a new federal front strategy.About the delay in finalising candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, KTR said his party will take the final decision after analysing all aspects.