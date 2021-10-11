'Can Never Become CM': Baghel's Father Says He Told TS Singh Deo to Become an MP and 'Sit Comfortably'

Nand Kumar Baghel, father of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, said that Health minister TS Singh Deo can never become a Chief Minister.

“If Baba (Singh Deo) becomes Chief Minister, he will lose out in politics completely as SC, ST and OBCs won’t vote for him,” Nand Kumar Baghel told reporters after an event in Sarguja on Sunday.

The 86-year-old who was recently in trouble for his anti-Brahmin remarks claimed he had asked Singh Deo to become an MP and be sit comfortably. He added that Deo would never ever become a Chief Minister.

The comment comes after TS Singh Deo had said that 2.5 years-formula was no longer a debatable issue as the Baghel government has already completed half the tenure. During a recent visit to Bhopal, Deo added that the party high command had reserved the decision on the matter.

Speaking on the issue, Chhattisgarh Home minister Tamrdhwaj Sahu also claimed that one who becomes the Chief Minister remains so.

Meanwhile, Bhupesh Baghel has been active after Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh. Baghel was denied entry in Uttar Pradesh but he has persistently tried entering the state and even had staged a dharna for three hours at Lucknow airport after he was stopped from moving out by the police.

Later, he accompanied Rahul Gandhi to Sitapur where Priyanka Gandhi was detained and later went to Lakhimpur-Kheri as well. Political analysts now wonder whether Baghel has grown his stature among this.

The BJP however is not impressed with him. Senior BJP leader Rajesh Munat on the issue said that Baghel had visited UP with a purpose in which he didn’t succeed and refuted claims that Baghel’s stature grew.

Baghel is in a mess where he is not able to handle his MLAs and ministers as well, added Munat.

