Can Triumvirate of Sonia, Mamata & Sharad Pawar Halt BJP Juggernaut? All Eyes on Oppn's 'Chai Pe Charcha'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday evening, almost a year after the two leaders were seen together virtually during the opposition meet in 2020 against NEET.

Gandhi’s ‘chai pe charcha’ with Banerjee is a hot topic for political pundits as the meeting comes after the chief minister’s historic win on May 2, post which feelers were sent out from both sides. It is a well-known fact that both the leaders are fond of each other.

Since Banerjee openly declared her intent to form an Opposition bloc to take on the might of the BJP in the 2024 general elections, she has reiterated that no front is possible without the Congress. The Grand Old Party too has now shifted gears and says the time for a united front is now.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Kamal Nath said “Mamata main Shakthi hai (Mamata has the power to oust BJP)”. His colleague Anand Sharma too said like-minded parties should get together to halt the BJP juggernaut.

Banerjee is also scheduled to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, a leader often credited with stopping the BJP’s victory march in Delhi. Though Kejriwal always visits Banerjee when she comes to the Capital, this time the meeting assumes greater significance as the AAP chief is known to follow in Banerjee’s footsteps and could be a solid player for the Opposition camp.

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar too has expressed his willingness to meet Banerjee. If that happens, then the power triangle of opposition will be on full display — power of West Sharad Pawar, power of East Mamata Banerjee and power of Centre Sonia Gandhi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here