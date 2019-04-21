Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Cancel Registration of TMC: BJP Writes To EC After Bangladeshi Actors Campaign For Candidates

BJP leader in Bengal Mukul Roy says he has source based information that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will be campaigning for TMC in the second phase of elections.

Prema Rajaram | News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
File photo. BJP leader Mukul Roy addresses a media conference at his office in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
File photo. BJP leader Mukul Roy addresses a media conference at his office in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Kolkata: BJP leader Mukul Roy says he has written to Chief Election Officer(CEO) demanding that the registration of Trinamool Congress be cancelled for encouraging Bangladeshi actors to campaign for them.

“We have written to the Chief Election Officer that Trinamool Congress should be de-recognized as a political party. We had complained about what has happened, where Bangladeshi actors Ferdous Ahmed and Gazi Abdun Noor campaigned for TMC. No foreign hand can be allowed to meddle in India’s democratic process?” says Mukul Roy while mentioning the two Bangladeshi actors whose visas were cancelled after their campaign for TMC came to light.

Ferdous Ahmed was seen campaigning for TMC’s Raigunj candidate on 14th April while Gazi Abdun Noor campaigned for TMC’s Dum Dum candidate Sougata Roy.

Mukul Roy also says he has source based information that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will be campaigning for TMC in the second phase of elections.

“Imran Khan is campaigning for TMC as a cricketer. We have information from sources. Let TMC accept or deny it.” Says Roy who has not written to CEC about the Pakistani PM’s possibility of campaigning for TMC as it is an event yet to take place in future.

The fierce battle of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal in the last few weeks during campaigning prompted Roy to also say that he has requested Modi to contest from West Bengal.

“Democracy in West Bengal is under threat. I have requested Narendra Modiji to stand contest from here. Let us see what he says,” added Roy.

Special Observer Ajay V Nayak on Saturday said on Saturday that the present situation in Bengal is like it used to be in Bihar 10 years also. He also said that everything is not well in democracy in Bengal.

Roy agreed to the observations of the special observer saying that opposition parties have no say in a democratic system in West Bengal.

He went on to suggest that the BJP will write to the EC with video evidence where Officers In Charge(OC) of certain Police stations are being threatened by TMC supporters and hence demands that all OCs be transferred and new OCs be appointed during the elections.
Also Watch

