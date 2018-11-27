GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Candidate Fighting Against KCR in Telangana's Gajwel 'Missing' Since Filing Nomination

K Dinesh Chakravarthy of the Samajwadi Forward Bloc was last seen on November 22, the last date of filing nominations for Telangana elections.

News18.com

Updated:November 27, 2018, 8:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Candidate Fighting Against KCR in Telangana's Gajwel 'Missing' Since Filing Nomination
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Hyderabad: A candidate fighting against Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in upcoming Assembly elections from Gajwel constituency has reportedly gone missing with the Hyderabad High Court ordering the police to produce him before Tuesday.

According to a report in Times of India, K Dinesh Chakravarthy of the Samajwadi Forward Bloc (SFB) was last seen on November 22, the last date of filing nominations for the December 7 elections. His party president Muralidhar Rao approached the high court stating that Chakravarthy has been missing since filing the nomination in the high-profile seat.

“Since then, he has been missing. Surprisingly, even the Election Commission website is showing that no record is available about this candidate from November 23 onwards. Since this is a high profile constituency, we have our own doubts over his disappearance,” TOI quoted Rao’s counsel as saying.

The 119-member Telangana Assembly was dissolved on September 6 on the recommendation of the Chandrasekhar Rao-led government, more than eight months ahead of the expiry of its term, paving way for early elections.

Polls will be held on December 7 and the counting will take place on December 11.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery