Candidate Fighting Against KCR in Telangana's Gajwel 'Missing' Since Filing Nomination

A candidate fighting against Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in upcoming Assembly elections from Gajwel constituency has reportedly gone missing with the Hyderabad High Court ordering the police to produce him before Tuesday.According to a report in Times of India, K Dinesh Chakravarthy of the Samajwadi Forward Bloc (SFB) was last seen on November 22, the last date of filing nominations for the December 7 elections. His party president Muralidhar Rao approached the high court stating that Chakravarthy has been missing since filing the nomination in the high-profile seat.“Since then, he has been missing. Surprisingly, even the Election Commission website is showing that no record is available about this candidate from November 23 onwards. Since this is a high profile constituency, we have our own doubts over his disappearance,” TOI quoted Rao’s counsel as saying.The 119-member Telangana Assembly was dissolved on September 6 on the recommendation of the Chandrasekhar Rao-led government, more than eight months ahead of the expiry of its term, paving way for early elections.Polls will be held on December 7 and the counting will take place on December 11.