Candidate Turns Up Drunk to File Nomination in Dry Bihar, Arrested

Independent candidate Rajiv Kumar Singh was made to undergo breath analyser tests which confirmed that he had consumed alcohol

PTI

Updated:March 26, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
Candidate Turns Up Drunk to File Nomination in Dry Bihar, Arrested
Representative Image (Photo: AP)
Purnea: A candidate who appeared to file nominations for Purnea Lok Sabha seat Tuesday ended up behind bars as he was found to be drunk, in violation of the ban on sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar.

Election Observer M Shailendran said Independent candidate Rajiv Kumar Singh, a resident of Bhagalpur district, stank of liquor when he reached the collectorate in this north Bihar district for submitting his papers.

He was made to undergo breath analyser tests which confirmed that he had consumed alcohol and, subsequently, sent to jail after being booked for violating the prohibition law, Shailendran said.

In April, 2016 the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar had imposed complete ban on sale and consumption of alcohol, a move which has met with both adulation as well as disapproval from different quarters.

Altogether 17 people have filed their nominations for Purnea Lok Sabha seat where votes will be cast in the second phase of elections on April 18.

Out of them, 11 had submitted their papers on the last date Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha seat is expected to witness a straight contest between sitting JD(U) MP Santosh Kushwaha and former BJP MP Uday Singh who is contesting as a Congress candidate this time.
