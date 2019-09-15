Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Candidates from North India Lack Qualification, Not Job Opportunities, Says Gangwar; Priyanka, Maya Hit Out

The statements come at a time when the economy is facing a slowdown, which has threatened the employment scenario in the country.

News18.com

Updated:September 15, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Candidates from North India Lack Qualification, Not Job Opportunities, Says Gangwar; Priyanka, Maya Hit Out
File photo of Santosh Kumar Gangwar.
Loading...

New Delhi: Union minister Santosh Gangwar has stirred a row after he claimed that there were ample job opportunities in the country and it was candidates, especially from North India, who lacked the qualifications for employment.

"I want to say that there is no dearth of job opportunities in the country. Those who come for recruitment in north India often complain that they are unable to find the quality in candidates required for the post they are hiring for,” Gangwar, MoS (Independent Charge) of the ministry of labour and employment, said on Saturday.

The statements come at a time when the economy is facing a slowdown, which has threatened the employment scenario in the country. In a statement, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had said the slump was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output.

Gangwar’s comments immediately created ripples in political circles, with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slamming the remarks as insensitive.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said the minister should apologise for his comments at a time when the country is facing grave issues of economic slowdown.

Priyanka Gandhi criticised the government for being unable to generate employment and even snatching the available jobs. “Mr Minister, your government has been in power for over five years. No jobs were generated during this period. The existing jobs are being snatched due to the slowdown brought by the government. The youth are waiting for the government to take some positive steps. You want to insult North Indians and escape, which is unacceptable.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram