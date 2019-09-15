Candidates from North India Lack Qualification, Not Job Opportunities, Says Gangwar; Priyanka, Maya Hit Out

New Delhi: Union minister Santosh Gangwar has stirred a row after he claimed that there were ample job opportunities in the country and it was candidates, especially from North India, who lacked the qualifications for employment.

"I want to say that there is no dearth of job opportunities in the country. Those who come for recruitment in north India often complain that they are unable to find the quality in candidates required for the post they are hiring for,” Gangwar, MoS (Independent Charge) of the ministry of labour and employment, said on Saturday.

The statements come at a time when the economy is facing a slowdown, which has threatened the employment scenario in the country. In a statement, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had said the slump was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output.

Gangwar’s comments immediately created ripples in political circles, with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slamming the remarks as insensitive.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said the minister should apologise for his comments at a time when the country is facing grave issues of economic slowdown.

देश में छाई आर्थिक मंदी आदि की गंभीर समस्या के सम्बंध में केन्द्रीय मंत्रियों के अलग-अलग हास्यास्पद बयानों के बाद अब देश व खासकर उत्तर भारतीयों की बेरोजगारी दूर करने के बजाए यह कहना कि रोजगार की कमी नहीं बल्कि योग्यता की कमी है, अति-शर्मनाक है जिसके लिए देश से माफी मांगनी चाहिए। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 15, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi criticised the government for being unable to generate employment and even snatching the available jobs. “Mr Minister, your government has been in power for over five years. No jobs were generated during this period. The existing jobs are being snatched due to the slowdown brought by the government. The youth are waiting for the government to take some positive steps. You want to insult North Indians and escape, which is unacceptable.”

