Canning Paschim Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Canning Paschim Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

138. Canning Paschim (Canning West) (कैनिंग पस्चिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Canning Paschim is part of 19. Joynagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 47.92%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,57,552 eligible electors, of which 1,30,029 were male, 1,27,514 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Canning Paschim in 2021 is 981.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,22,418 eligible electors, of which 1,13,055 were male, 1,09,361 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,902 eligible electors, of which 92,259 were male, 85,590 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Canning Paschim in 2016 was 78. In 2011, there were 53.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Shyamal Mondal of TMC won in this seat by defeating Arnab Roy of INC by a margin of 18,726 votes which was 9.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.08% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Shyamal Mondal of TMC won in this seat defeating Jaydeb Purkait of CPIM by a margin of 19,614 votes which was 12.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.35% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 138. Canning Paschim Assembly segment of Joynagar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Joynagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Joynagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Canning Paschim are: Arnab Roy (BJP), Paresh Ram Das (TMC), Protap Chandra Mondal (INC), Narayan Naskar (SUCOIC), Gopal Chandra Mandal (IND), Maya Bag (IND), Meghnath Halder (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.34%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.73%, while it was 86.16% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 358 polling stations in 138. Canning Paschim constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 248. In 2011 there were 223 polling stations.

Extent:

138. Canning Paschim constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Canning – I and 2. Narayanpur GP of CDB Canning - II. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Canning Paschim is 190 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Canning Paschim is: 22°16’21.7"N 88°36’24.5"E.

