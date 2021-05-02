Canning Purba Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Canning Purba Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

139. Canning Purba (Canning East) (कैनिंग पुरबा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Canning Purba is part of 19. Joynagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.81%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,62,325 eligible electors, of which 1,33,804 were male, 1,28,496 female and 25 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Canning Purba in 2021 is 960.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,20,662 eligible electors, of which 1,15,136 were male, 1,05,515 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,73,018 eligible electors, of which 91,146 were male, 81,863 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Canning Purba in 2016 was 20. In 2011, there were 9.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Saokat Molla of TMC won in this seat by defeating Ajijer Rahaman Molla of CPIM by a margin of 55,034 votes which was 28.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 59.56% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abdur Razzak Molla of CPIM won in this seat defeating Ibrahim Molya of INC by a margin of 21,113 votes which was 13.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 54.3% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 139. Canning Purba Assembly segment of Joynagar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Joynagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Joynagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Canning Purba are: Kalipada Naskar (BJP), Saokat Molla (TMC), Rafik Akunje (SUCOIC), Gazi Shahabuddin Siraji (RSMPA), Ajay Haldar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.3%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.74%, while it was 90.61% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 360 polling stations in 139. Canning Purba constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 241. In 2011 there were 216 polling stations.

Extent:

139. Canning Purba constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Deuli-I, Deuli-II, Kalikatala, Matherdighi, Sarengabad, Tambuldaha-I and Tambuldaha-II GPs of CDB Canning - II and 2. Bodra, Chandaneswar-I, Chandaneswar-II, Durgapur, Shanksahar and Tarda GPs of CDB Bhangar - I. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Canning Purba is 329 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Canning Purba is: 22°24’56.2"N 88°38’43.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Canning Purba results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here