Cannot Beg Them, Says Saryu Roy Amid Suspense Over BJP Ticket for Jharkhand Election

Jamshedpur: Longtime BJP leader and Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy, who is disappointed in not seeing his name on the party's fourth list of candidates for the five-phase assembly election that starts on November 30, said Saturday that he cannot beg for a ticket.

The BJP has announced 72 candidates in four lists so far for the elections in the 81-member state assembly to be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20.

"It is not proper for me to beg before the party leadership for a seat. So, I have asked them not to consider my name," he told a press conference here when asked about the delay and uncertainty in announcing his name by the BJP. The BJP has not yet re-nominated 10 of its sitting MLAs, including Roy.

Roy who is the Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister in the BJP-led NDA government represents Jamshedpur (West) seat. He has been credited with sending two former chief ministers to jail and is known for exposing corruption in Bihar, popularly called the fodder scam, in which Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Yadav is one of the most high-profile convicts. The BJP leader is also instrumental in digging up wrongdoings by former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda in allocation of coal block in the mineral-rich state.

Asked about his future course of action and chances of contesting elections, the three-time MLA said he would discuss the issue with his supporters on Sunday before taking a decision.

Roy denied about any party approaching him to contest from Jamshedpur (East) seat from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das is contesting.

Polling for Jamshedpur East and West seats will be held December 7 and the last date for filing nomination is November 18.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.