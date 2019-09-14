Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Cannot Harm Greatness of Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar by Attacking Their Statues, Says Priyanka

A statue of the Mahatma Gandhi was desecrated by unidentified people at a college in Uttar Jalaun district on Friday.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cannot Harm Greatness of Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar by Attacking Their Statues, Says Priyanka
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
Loading...

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at those responsible for desecrating statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that the greatness of these men cannot be harmed by such attacks.

A statue of the Mahatma was desecrated by unidentified people at a college in Uttar Jalaun district on Friday.

"A few days ago, Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue was desecrated by anti-social elements in Uttar Pradesh. Now in Jalaun, Mahatma Gandhi's statue has been desecrated," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The cowards who desecrate statues, your only achievement in life is that you try to dishonour the country's great men in the darkness of the night. You cannot harm their greatness even by a fraction by attacking their statues," the Congress general secretary said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram