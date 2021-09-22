Can’t a 'Gareeb Aadmi' Take a Jet Ride, Asks New Punjab CM on Backlash Over 'Luxury Trip' to Delhi

A day after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) took a jibe at the newly-elected Chief Minister for taking a private jet ride for a distance of 250 km, CM Charanjit Channi on Wednesday defended the leaders’ trip, while dodging the question of the luxury ride’s bill.

After visiting Dera Sachkhand Ballan near Amritsar, when questioned on the jet ride, the chief minister said. “What is the problem with everyone if a gareeb (poor man) takes a jet ride?" However, he did not respond when asked about who will foot the bill for the jet ride.

Also Read: ‘Private Jet for 250km?’ Oppn Taunts Sidhu-Channi Over Delhi Departure Photo

The SAD took a jibe at the CM, PCC chief Navjot Sidhu and Deputy CMs for taking a private jet to meet the Congress high command. The party tweeted, “after saying that they stand with the common man, INC leaders take private jets to travel just 250 KMs from Chandigarh to Delhi. Are there no normal flights or cars that can be used? Or is this chest thumping aimed at propagation of Gandhi family’s Delhi darbar culture?.”

Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral also took a dig at the new chief minister. “Wow….what a ‘gareeban di sarkar’! A 16-seater Learjet to ferry 4 people when a 5-seater official chopper was available. I’m now beginning to feel I sleepwalked through the last 4 & a half years, believing Punjab to be in a fiscal mess. My bad!" he tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here