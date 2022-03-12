'Can't Abdicate Responsibility for Loss': Angry Voices Inside Punjab Congress Rise Against Sidhu

Resentment is brewing within Punjab Congress against state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for refusing to take responsibility for the drubbing received by the grand old party in the assembly elections. The AAP delivered a massive upset in the Congress-ruled state by winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats, as results were declared on March 10.

The entire top brass of Punjab Congress has virtually remained silent about the poll debacle, refusing to accept responsibility. But Sidhu’s statement after the devastating loss seems to have riled up many.

Sidhu, reacting to the party’s dismal performance and negligible presence as a star campaigner, had said he had stayed on the sidelines after the party high command gave the reins to his “younger brother” Charanjit Singh Channi.

This triggered a stream of angry voices. “As the head of the state unit and a star campaigner, wasn’t it his responsibility to ensure that all warring factions are taken along? Instead, he ensured that whenever momentum was building up, it was brought down by his indifference after Channi was made the chief ministerial candidate,” a former minister told News18.

Advertisement

Sources said some senior leaders were expected to approach the high command, trying to highlight the deplorable condition of the party and suggest a complete overhaul. “We have hit rock bottom. We need to analyse and punish those responsible. Sidhu cannot get away by saying it was not his responsibility,” said another leader.

The blame game inside the party has already begun. A day after former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa accused veteran Sunil Jakhar of being “instrumental” in spoiling the party’s chances of returning to power, the former state unit chief hit back by sharing an old video on Twitter. The video shows Randhawa praising Jakhar for making him minister in the Congress-led government in 2017.

After the poll results, infighting has surfaced in the Channi camp, especially among those who lost the elections. They are blaming Sidhu for bashing the government and giving it away on a platter to the AAP.

Jakhar, who had raked the issue of Hindus being ignored after he was sidelined as a choice for CM, is also being accused of shifting the party’s minority vote bank to other parties. Seeking accountability of all those in charge, outgoing speaker Rana KP has pointed out that there was complete lack of leadership.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.