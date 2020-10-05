Can't Allow Rahul Gandhi to Bring Crowd from Punjab to Disturb Haryana's Atmosphere: Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana government has no problem if Rahul Gandhi enters the state with a few people for his tractor rallies on Tuesday and Wednesday, but he will not be allowed to bring a big crowd to "disturb" the atmosphere, Home Minister Anil Vij has said.

Gandhi, who is holding tractor rallies in Punjab against the newly enacted farm laws, is set to reach Pehowa town in Kurukshetra district of Haryana with his supporters Tuesday and address a gathering. He will also address public gatherings in Karnal, Congress leaders said.

"If he wants to come alone or with just a few people, there is no problem. He can come 100 times, we have no objection. But if he comes with a big crowd from Punjab to disturb Haryana's atmosphere, then we will not permit. We are not going to allow that," Vij told