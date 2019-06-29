Take the pledge to vote

Can't be Disqualified as MLA, Never Resigned From Congress: Alpesh Thakor's U-turn

After Congress filed a writ petition in the Gujarat High Court seeking Thakor's disqualification as MLA, he challenged the party to produce his resignation letter.

News18.com

Updated:June 29, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
Can't be Disqualified as MLA, Never Resigned From Congress: Alpesh Thakor's U-turn
Alpesh Thakor speaks to the media on Saturday. (Twitter/ANI)
Ahmedabad: Alpesh Thakor, who had quit the Congress in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in April, has now turned around and claimed that he had merely resigned from all posts but not from the party. This comes after a writ petition by the Opposition in the Gujarat High Court sought his disqualification as an MLA, a post he chose not to quit.

Thakor on Thursday evening submitted an affidavit in the High Court contending that he could not be disqualified as a lawmaker since he never resigned as a party member while relinquishing all party posts, including as Congress secretary in-charge of Bihar, on April 10.

The question of disqualification would arise only if he had quit the party itself, Thakor contested.

Thakor also said that he had sent the resignation letter to the party leaders through WhatsApp, which is not a "legal mode of communication". He even challenged the party to produce a physical copy of the resignation letter dated April 10.

A division bench of Justice SR Brahmbhatt and Justice AP Thaker was hearing a petition by the Congress seeking a directive to Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi to disqualify Thakor as an MLA since he had quit the party. The Congress approached the high court on Monday after the Speaker remained unmoved on its representation earlier to disqualify the legislator.

The opposition party also sought the high court's directive to Speaker Trivedi to make a decision in three days before the start of the new session of the State Assembly next week.

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, appearing for the Speaker, also concurred with Thakor that the court could not compel him to take a decision in this way.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
