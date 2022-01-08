'Can't Compete With BJP In This...': Akhilesh Yadav Demands Funds from EC for Digital Rallies Amid Covid

Hours before the press conference of Election Commission of India regarding elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav appealed to the poll body to keep an eye on ‘hate speech’ by BJP leaders. The SP chief also said that he would demand funds from the EC for political parties to ensure better digital infrastructure amid increasing Covid-19 cases, and the body possibly mandating virtual rallies.

“The BJP has had a digital infrastructure for a long time, unlike other political parties. We will request the Election Commission to strengthen the digital platforms of other parties so that they can come in a position to compete with BJP. In case there is a need for digital rallies, we need to ensure that other parties are also having good digital infrastructure,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

Coming down heavily on Bharatiya Janata Party for ‘misusing’ his picture on social media, Akhilesh Yadav attacked BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya,"This man has been spreading lies with the help of Centre and State governments. We are going to file an FIR against him and will ensure strict action once our government is formed. A photograph of mine has been used and falsely linked to a person who was raided by central agencies. The BJP IT cell team is spreading false rumours from Delhi. FIR will be lodged now, action will be taken after the government is formed. No action is taken against those who speak against us but if we speak against anything BJP people, police swings into action.”

Answering questions on controversial advertisements by the UP Information Department ahead of polls, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The government money should not be misused in advertisements against us. We will ensure action against people behind this also. The government is running only on propaganda and false advertisements. This is for the first time that a government department is issuing political advertisements.”

Speaking on the issue of seat-sharing with allies, SP Chief said it had been finalised with RLD and other allies, while the announcement will be done at the right time.

