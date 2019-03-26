Can’t Compromise With My Self Respect, Says Giriraj Singh After BJP Changes His Seat in Bihar

: Union minister Giriraj Singh has expressed discontent with the BJP leadership in Bihar for changing his seat from Nawada to Begusarai in Bihar without consulting him.The sitting MP from Nawada has hinted that he may not represent Begusarai as the move by the saffron party has hurt his self respect.“My self-respect is hurt that no other MP’s seat was changed in Bihar. It was decided without talking to me. State BJP leadership should tell me why it was done. I've nothing against Begusarai but I can't compromise with my self-respect,” Singh told news agency ANI.The BJP leader was replaced with LJP representative Chanda Kumar in Nawada, while being pitted against a CPI candidate in Begusarai.The union minister told News18 that he has wished to contest elections from Begusarai since 1996.“I wanted to fight from Begusarai in 2014 but I was handed Nawada. Since 1996 I have been wanting to contest elections from Begusarai. The issue that I have with the distribution is that no other sitting MP had to change their seat,” he said.On Saturday, the saffron party released its list of 39 of 40 candidates contesting elections in Bihar. The party fielded Giriraj Singh to contest against firebrand student leader and former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai.