‘Can’t Differentiate Miscreants Through Their Attire’: Mamata Banerjee Responds to Modi's Charge
Condemning the violence at Jamia Millia University in Delhi, the West Bengal CM said the 'torture meted out to the students at the varsity was unprecedented'.
File photo of West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
Kolkata: Terming the ongoing violence and arson in the state over the citizenship law as a "few minor incidents", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said just because the BJP has requisite numbers in Parliament, it cannot bully the states into enforcing the law.
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had said at a Jharkhand rally that the "protesters could be identified by their clothes", she asserted that "miscreants cannot be differentiated on the basis of their attire".
Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, claimed that the Centre has stopped railway services in the state over "one or two minor incidents" of violence. "Owing to one or two small incidents, the Centre has stopped railways services in Bengal. It is the duty of the Railway Protection Force personnel to protect railway property, yet we provided them support.
"We have arrested more than 600 people (for creating trouble). I would request the railways and the central government to resume services," she said here at a protest rally over the amended Citizenship Act.
Condemning the violence at Jamia Millia University in Delhi, the CM said the "torture meted out to the students at the varsity was unprecedented".
Alleging that the BJP was instigating violence in the country, she said the Citizenship (Amemdment) Bill was passed in a hurry in Parliament. "The BJP didn't give opposition parties time to think and discuss the bill. It sought its passage in a hurry," she added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kumail Nanjiani's New Look for The Eternals Goes Viral
- ISL 2019-20: AIFF Assures 'Appropriate Action' After Mumbai City FC Coach Accuses Referee Used Racist Gestures
- Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain Make it 'Instagram Official'
- 'Azadi', 'Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna': What Nationwide Student Protests in Solidarity with Jamia Looked Like
- From Delhi's Jamia to Sudan and Russia: These Images of Women Standing up to Tyranny Defined 2019