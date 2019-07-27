Take the pledge to vote

'Can’t Forgive Azam Khan Even If He Apologises': BJP MP Rama Devi Seeks Punishment For SP Lawmaker

Azam Khan made objectionable remarks against Rama Devi who was presiding over the proceedings in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

July 27, 2019
New Delhi: A day after politicians cutting across party lines demanded exemplary action against Samajawadi Party MP Azam Khan for his misogynistic remarks in Parliament, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Rama Devi on Saturday said she will "never forgive" him even if he apologises

Khan made objectionable remarks against Devi who was presiding over the proceedings in Lok Sabha on Thursday as the house was debating the Triple Talaq Bill. After an uproar and support from a majority of the parties, Khan was directed to apologise in the Lok Sabha for his remarks. "The Speaker will ask Azam Khan to apologise over his comments made against Rama Devi without any condition in the House. If he does not do so, the Speaker has been authorised to take action against him," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said.

In an interview to NDTV, Devi said Khan had insulted the Chair twice — once by making the sexist comments and, second, by not instantly apologising.

"If Azam Khan had apologised for his indecent statement on the same day, I would have forgiven him. He even walked off on Thursday after making this comment — adding insult to injury,” she said.

"I will tell the Speaker that Azam Khan has not only embarrassed Rama Devi, but women across the country have been insulted. I will tell the Speaker that Azam Khan needs to be given such exemplary punishment that he is remembered for generations to come," she added.

Devi, who represents Sheohar constituency, said Khan has used such language for all the women in the country. “The Chair on which I sat belongs to all. Not just me. He has used such language for all the women in the country. The people of my parliamentary constituency have reposed faith in me and elected me. I have the power to face a man like you (Khan),” Rama Devi told news agency ANI.

Khan has landed himself in controversy on several occasions after making sexist and objectionable remarks. The Election Commission of India had banned the Rampur MP during the Lok Sabha polls from campaigning for 72 hours over his misogynistic remarks against BJP candidate Jaya Prada.

