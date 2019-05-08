English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Can't Go Into Merits of Election Commission’s Clean Chits to Modi and Shah, Says SC, Dismisses Congress Plea
Since the poll panel has decided on the complaints now, the Supreme court said the plea has become infructuous and asked her to file a fresh petition.
File photos of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Asserting that it cannot go into the merits the clean chits given by the Election Commission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea moved by Congress MP Sushmita Dev.
This, the top court said, was because the petition filed by Dev was against the inaction of the EC in dealing with the complaints of alleged violations of Model Code of Conduct by Modi and Shah in their election speeches.
Since the poll panel has decided on the complaints now, the court said the plea has become infructuous and asked her to file a fresh petition.
Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the counsel appearing for Dev, also raised the issue of Modi terming late Rajiv Gandhi "brashtachari no.1" in an election speech. However, the court said it would not examine this as the scope of the plea cannot be examined.
The Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission last week to decide all complaints against Modi. The poll panel has given clean chits to Modi, as well as Amit Shah, in all the cases so far.
It has disposed of nine complaints against the PM, the latest being over his statement against former PM Rajiv Gandhi that triggered a political storm. "Prima facie, we did not figure out any literal violation of MCC as given in Election Commission of India instructions. The case is therefore disposed of," the EC said on Tuesday evening.
However, it has faced some criticism over the lack of transparency in how it handled the complaints as it did not reveal that the decision in at least four cases was not unanimous. Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa had dissented in three decisions – three against Modi and one against Shah.
On Tuesday, the Congress lawmaker had filed an additional affidavit in her petition, alleging that EC had not applied its mind properly in the complaints, and that the orders were passed belatedly in order to give undue edge to the BJP. It also complained that the Election Commission's clean chits were "arbitrary and opaque".
The ECI is also adopting double standards, as it has acted against similar comments made by other leaders, while letting off Modi and Shah, she had added.
This, the top court said, was because the petition filed by Dev was against the inaction of the EC in dealing with the complaints of alleged violations of Model Code of Conduct by Modi and Shah in their election speeches.
Since the poll panel has decided on the complaints now, the court said the plea has become infructuous and asked her to file a fresh petition.
Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the counsel appearing for Dev, also raised the issue of Modi terming late Rajiv Gandhi "brashtachari no.1" in an election speech. However, the court said it would not examine this as the scope of the plea cannot be examined.
The Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission last week to decide all complaints against Modi. The poll panel has given clean chits to Modi, as well as Amit Shah, in all the cases so far.
It has disposed of nine complaints against the PM, the latest being over his statement against former PM Rajiv Gandhi that triggered a political storm. "Prima facie, we did not figure out any literal violation of MCC as given in Election Commission of India instructions. The case is therefore disposed of," the EC said on Tuesday evening.
However, it has faced some criticism over the lack of transparency in how it handled the complaints as it did not reveal that the decision in at least four cases was not unanimous. Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa had dissented in three decisions – three against Modi and one against Shah.
On Tuesday, the Congress lawmaker had filed an additional affidavit in her petition, alleging that EC had not applied its mind properly in the complaints, and that the orders were passed belatedly in order to give undue edge to the BJP. It also complained that the Election Commission's clean chits were "arbitrary and opaque".
The ECI is also adopting double standards, as it has acted against similar comments made by other leaders, while letting off Modi and Shah, she had added.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In 'Game of Thrones', All Men Must Die and All Women Must Have Sex
- IPL 2019 | Key Battles – Eliminator: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
- PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More
- Champions League Final Will Not Have Messi or Ronaldo For the 1st Time in 5 Years
- 'Oh My God': Brad Pitt's Reaction to Jennifer Aniston Reconciliation Rumours
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results