English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Can't Muzzle Campaigning, But Can't Allow Violence Either': EC Sources on Curtailing WB Campaign
The Election Commission functionary said a senior leader of a political party has been given the list of rallies in West Bengal on Thursday to drive home the point.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission took a "judicious" decision to ban campaigning in West Bengal from Thursday night and not morning as it was against abruptly taking away the right of political parties to seek votes but at the same time wanted violence to end ahead of May 19 polls, sources have said.
The Commission has been under attack from political parties for not curtailing campaigning in nine Lok Sabha seats in the state from Thursday morning.
The opposition alleged that it was done to accommodate rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state.
The campaigning in West Bengal ended at 10 pm on Thursday. It was otherwise to end on Friday evening at 6 pm.
"We have a list. There were over 15 political rallies/roadshows today by various parties and leaders. We could not have abruptly banned it. The idea was not to show our muscle. The idea was also not to muzzle the campaigning. The basic idea was to show that EC has its own ways to contain situations," a functionary explained.
He said a senior leader of a political party has been given the list of rallies in West Bengal on Thursday to drive home the point.
Meanwhile, sources denied reports that EC's special observers had recommended an "immediate ban" on campaigning in West Bengal. "It is factually incorrect. Their job is to give a ground report. How would they know EC was contemplating ban using its constitutional powers," a functionary said.
The EC's action on Wednesday came a day after parts of Kolkata witnessed widespread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's massive roadshow in the city. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar was also vandalised during the violence.
The Commission has been under attack from political parties for not curtailing campaigning in nine Lok Sabha seats in the state from Thursday morning.
The opposition alleged that it was done to accommodate rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state.
The campaigning in West Bengal ended at 10 pm on Thursday. It was otherwise to end on Friday evening at 6 pm.
"We have a list. There were over 15 political rallies/roadshows today by various parties and leaders. We could not have abruptly banned it. The idea was not to show our muscle. The idea was also not to muzzle the campaigning. The basic idea was to show that EC has its own ways to contain situations," a functionary explained.
He said a senior leader of a political party has been given the list of rallies in West Bengal on Thursday to drive home the point.
Meanwhile, sources denied reports that EC's special observers had recommended an "immediate ban" on campaigning in West Bengal. "It is factually incorrect. Their job is to give a ground report. How would they know EC was contemplating ban using its constitutional powers," a functionary said.
The EC's action on Wednesday came a day after parts of Kolkata witnessed widespread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's massive roadshow in the city. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar was also vandalised during the violence.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone are Way Ahead of Shah Rukh, Salman on Instagram
- Vicky Kaushal Cuts Burger and Fries Cake on 31st Birthday
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results