‘Can’t Sell Country’s Assets’: Mamata Attacks Centre on National Monetisation Pipeline Policy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday came down heavily on the Centre’s National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) policy, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot sell the country’s assets. “It is not Modi’s assets. It is the country’s assets. Modi cannot sell the country’s and the public’s assets like this. It is not the BJP party’s affair. It’s the country’s affair. It’s an unfortunate decision. The whole country will join me to condemn this,” Banerjee said.

Sources in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said the party is already in talks with other parties to play up the matter in a bid to corner the government. TMC insiders also say that from the time of the demonetisation, announced by the Centre in 2016, it was Mamata who initiated protests, which was then followed by other parties. The opposition also wants to put up a united protest against NMP and Mamata will definitely have an important role in it, sources say.

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, however, said Mamata should focus on fixing the ‘Taliban Raj’ going on in West Bengal. “Mamata can sell Metro Diary and industrial properties here? What is she saying? The Prime Minister has taken some policy decisions for the betterment (of the country), what is her problem? Her party has sold various things. Here Taliban Raj is on. Ask her to solve the problem here, then she should analyse Modi,” he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced the Rs 6-lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors, ranging from power to road and railways.

