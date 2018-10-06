English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Can't Wait Longer': Akhilesh Yadav Snubs Congress, May Join Hands With Mayawati for MP Polls
The SP's move comes days after Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati parted ways with the Congress, alleging that some 'selfish senior leaders in Congress were out to foil any understanding'.
File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (PTI)
Lucknow: Days after BSP chief Mayawati ruled out joining hands with the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday said it would no longer wait for the grand old party to decide on an alliance for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.
"The Congress has made us wait for too long. How much longer must we wait?" SP president Akhilesh Yadav said.
“We will now consult the Gondwana Gantantra Party with which we had an alliance and also the BSP for the coming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh,” he said, adding: "Time is passing by and we cannot wait any longer.”
The SP’s stand could hit Opposition efforts to form an anti-BJP front before the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Reacting to Yadav's remark, the Congress said in New Delhi that it had not been planning an alliance with the SP in Madhya Pradesh in any case. However, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said there had been a possibility of an alliance with the BSP in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
On Wednesday, Mayawati said her Bahujan Samaj Party will contest the assembly polls on its own or in alliance with a regional party. She had said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi wanted an alliance but some "selfish senior leaders in their party were out to foil any understanding”.
Reacting to Mayawati's statement, Akhilesh Yadav had then urged the Congress to show large-heartedness by taking along other parties. “If there is any delay, there is a possibility that other parties may declare their candidates. After this, there will be a levelling of allegations that they colluded with the BJP," he had said.
Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls on November 28, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.
