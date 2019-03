‘Capable Of Answering Back in Same Coin’: Shatrughan Sinha Stings BJP With ‘Two-men Army’ Jibe

He is a father figure & no one can approve of such a treatment to a father figure. What you & your people have done with me, is still tolerable. I'm able & capable of answering your people back in the same coin. Remember Newton's third law...every action has an equal and — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 23, 2019

Sirji, instead of playing Rafale Baba & Chalis Chokiwdar, which has already fallen flat on its face, it's high time & right time to take some corrective measures (if you still can) & go for damage control soon, sooner the better. Meanwhile it's worrisome, painful and according to — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 23, 2019

Reacting to BJP denying him a ticket from Bihar’s prestigious Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, sidelined BJP leader and former Union minister Shatrughan Sinha has hit back at the party with a string of Twitter posts.Referring to legendary scientist Issac Newton’s third law ‘For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction’, Sinha asserted that he is capable of answering BJP ‘back in the same coin’.Sinha, who had a bitter fall-out with BJP leadership in last few years, targeted the leadership for denying senior leader LK Advani a ticket from Gandhinagar, a seat he has been representing since 1991. Without taking Amit Shah’s name, Sinha said, “The replacement of Advani by none other than the man who is also the president of the party but whose image or personality is no match nor a patch on him. This has been done deliberately and intentionally and hasn’t gone down well with the people of the country.”Sinha who was the Union shipping minister in Vajpayee cabinet, accused the BJP leadership of ‘orchestrating the departure’ of Advani who is his ‘most respected friend, philosopher, guide, father figure & ultimate leader of the party”.“Nonetheless, people are watching at this hour, to give a befitting reply for all this that is being done by the one man show & 2 men army company. Long Live Shri. Advaniji! Jai Hind!” he said on Twitter.Furthering his attack, Sinha said the ‘sidelining’ of ‘top builders’ of BJP like Advani, Yashwant Sinha, Murli Manohar Joshi and Arun Shourie ‘smacks of ingratitude’.Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rafale row again, Sinha advised him to take ‘corrective measures’.It has been widely speculated that Sinha might be fielded as a Congress candidate on behalf of the Mahagathbandhan from Patna Sahib, against BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad.Earlier on Thursday, Sinha took to Twitter to convey Holi greetings to Modi but at the same time took a swipe at the PM’s “Main Bhi Chowkidar” campaign and “politely” reminded him about "unanswered questions" like the Rafale deal. He said Modi’s audio address to 25 lakh chowkidars across the nation “may not have gone down well with the people and the Chowkidars, whose conditions are not desirable”.“Happy Holi to you, Sirji. Once again I’ll remind you politely but firmly that don’t get into the sting of the operations of #Chowkidar. The more you are defensive of Chowkidar, the more the nation will be reminded of unanswered questions and the Rafale deal which people have been very desperate to know,” he said.