Capt Amarinder Said This About His Meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah

Former chief minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday evening arrived at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi amid ongoing crisis in the Punjab Congress. After meeting Shah, the Congress leader said he urged him to revolve the issues raised by the protesting farmers and repeal three contentious farm laws.

Taking to Twitter, Captain Amarinder said, “Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification."

On September 13, Captain Amarinder had said farmers protests were not at all in the interest of the state and told farmers unions to stop protesting in Punjab and, instead, focus on other parts of India. He had also said that the ongoing protests at 113 places in Punjab were impacting economic development.

“If the farmers are to hold dharnas, they should move to Haryana and Delhi instead of Punjab”, he had said while addressing a gathering at Government College at Mukhliana village in Chabbewal assembly constituency.

Farmers from different parts of the country, especially Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws that they fear would do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

The Narendra Modi-led government, however, has been projecting the three laws as major agricultural reforms. Over 10 rounds of talks between the two parties have failed to break the deadlock.

Contrary to whatever is being said by Captain Amarinder and his media advisor, at present there is a buzz that Captain Amarinder could switch sides after being “humiliated" by the Congress leadership. Some 11 days back, Captain Amarinder stepped down as the chief minister after a month-long power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has also resigned from the Punjab PCC president post.

