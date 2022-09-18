CHANGE LANGUAGE
Capt Amarinder Singh to Join BJP on Monday, Merge His Newly Formed Punjab Lok Congress
1-MIN READ

Capt Amarinder Singh to Join BJP on Monday, Merge His Newly Formed Punjab Lok Congress

By: News Desk

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

CNN-News18

Last Updated: September 18, 2022, 23:07 IST

Delhi, India

Captain Amarinder Singh floated the PLC last year and had even allied with the BJP to contest the Punjab assembly elections. (Image: Amarinder Singh/Twitter/File)

Captain Amarinder Singh floated the PLC last year and had even allied with the BJP to contest the Punjab assembly elections. (Image: Amarinder Singh/Twitter/File)

Seven former MLAs and one former MP, who joined the PLC, will also be among those to follow Captain Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will join the BJP on Monday, with the induction ceremony to be held at 4.30 pm. He will also merge his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress with the saffron party,

Seven former MLAs and one former MP, who joined the PLC, will also be among those to follow Singh, as per party spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal.

Singh had made the announcement of the merger on September 16. He had floated the PLC last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister and had even allied with the BJP in Punjab to contest the assembly elections.

The 80-year-old veteran will join the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other leaders in Delhi.

first published:September 18, 2022, 22:48 IST
last updated:September 18, 2022, 23:07 IST