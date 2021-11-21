Capt Amarinder to Fight Punjab Polls from Patiala, Says He Won't Run Away

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced that he would contest the 2022 Punjab assembly elections from Patiala, which is considered his family bastion. Sources told CNN-News18 that Singh said he won’t run away.

Singh represented the seat four times, while his wife Preneet Kaur won from the seat in 2014. Singh had resigned as the Punjab chief minister in September following an acrimonious power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was appointed as the state Congress president. Singh, who was one of the Congress’ powerful regional satraps, also said he had never experienced “this sort of interference ever as a chief minister." Charanjit Singh Channi was elected as his replacement.

The former CM had floated his own political party, Punjab Lok Congress, earlier this month and vowed to contest all 117 assembly seats in the state. He had earlier eve said he is open to forming an alliance with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

(With inputs from Pallavi Ghosh)

