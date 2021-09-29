Capt Amarinder's Delhi Drive: After Amit Shah, the Disgruntled Leader to Meet Rebel G-23?

After his eyeball-grabbing, heartburn-causing (to the Congress) hour-long meeting with Union Home Minister and veteran BJP leader Amit Shah today, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh seems to be digging in his heels and is determined that the Congress high command get his message loud and clear - he is not going to take the ‘humilation’ meted out to him lying low. Follow Punjab Live Updates

The Congress veteran, who quit ten days ago amid a bitter power tussle with nemesis and now (outgoing?) Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, will also reportedly meet the G-23 group of leaders amid a rising chorus for a change in the top leadership of the party which is facing one of its worst political existential crisis yet.

Sources told CNN-News18 that a few leaders from the rebel group could meet with the disgruntled Captain, who too has openly criticised the Gandhis for mistreating him and humiliating him. In fact, some leaders including Manish Tewari have already met him, a top leader in the party said.

ALSO READ | After Punjab Fiasco, Rumblings in C’garh Cong As 15 MLAs Reach Delhi to Meet High Command

Interestingly, the Punjab fiasco has led to a revival of sorts of the G-23, as the group of 23 rebellious leaders have been nicknamed. Senior party leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday demanded that an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) be convened and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president. Addressing the media, he said a senior member of the ‘Group of 23’ has written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi for convening the CWC meeting immediately to discuss the party affairs and the exodus.

Sibal said the grouping is “not a Jee Huzur 23" and will continue to put forth the views and will continue to repeat the demands. He said the Congress needs to be strengthened as a strong opposition to take on the government and once again reiterated the demands of the group for holding elections to the Congress president, the CWC and the central election committee.

The G-23 group of ministers, which comprises seniors like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Manish Tewari, Vivek Tankha and Raj Babbar, had triggered a storm in the party last year with their letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, expressing unhappiness over its functioning and demanding a full-time party president. Sonia was appointed interim chief after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post taking moral responsibility for the Congress’s disastrous show in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here