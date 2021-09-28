Amarinder's Delhi Visit Ruffles Feathers in Punjab's Political Circles, But Here's Why He's Coming to Capital

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s sudden Delhi visit created a buzz in political circles in the state as speculations of his new political innings gained ground.

Singh, who resigned from his post and publicly lambasted the Gandhis, has kept everyone guessing about his next course of action. Sources said he was scheduled to visit Home Minister Amit Shah amid rumours of his joining the BJP.

As political pundits discussed the motive behind his visit to the Capital, Captain’s aide said too much was being read into the move. “He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation,” tweeted Raveen Thukral, Singh’s media adviser.

ALSO READ | I’m My Own Captain: Amarinder Singh Gives Up Chair Second Time in Life to Call Himself ‘People’s Maharaja’

Capping months of a power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu that had polarised the ruling party in the state headed for elections in just about four months, Captain resigned from his post and slammed the Congress for the “humiliation".

“I was humiliated three times by the Congress leadership in the past two months…they called the MLAs to Delhi twice and now convened CLP here in Chandigarh today,” said Captain.

The former Punjab CM also called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “inexperienced” and Sidhu a drama master and a dangerous man, accusing him of behaving like a “Super CM" with the new chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, “simply nodding along.

ALSO READ | Deja Vu for Congress as Punjab Cabinet Formation Leads to Round 1 of Channi vs Sidhu. Is Fresh Trouble on Cards?

Captain Amarinder Singh also claimed that Punjab is now being run by the party from Delhi, according to a press statement issued here by an aide who summed up his interactions with the media.

“Priyanka and Rahul are like my children. This should not have ended like this. I am hurt," the Congress veteran said. “The “Gandhi children" are quite “inexperienced" and their advisers are clearly “misguiding" them,” he added.

Singh said he will only leave politics on a high. I was ready to leave after victory but never after a loss, he said. He reiterated that his options are still open. The former CM said he had offered his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi three weeks earlier but she asked him to continue.

ALSO READ | ‘O Gorey Gorey’: Capt Amarinder Changes Tune Week After Hectic Politics, Turns Singer for NDA Batchmates

Congress top sources have said that there is no need for action against Captain Amarinder Singh for his comments. Sources also added that the party will wait for Singh to calm down.

With four months left for assembly elections, Congress’ troubles in Punjab seem far from over despite a dramatic change of guard. While some heartburns were expected during ticket distribution further down the line, disgruntlement seems to already be brewing with the cabinet berth allocation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here