Capt Amarinder’s New Party to be Called Punjab Lok Congress; Sends Resignation Letter to Sonia Gandhi

Punjab Lok Congress will be the name of Captain Amarinder Singh’s new political party, the former Chief Minister of Punjab announced on Tuesday. The leader also sent his letter of resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

“I have today sent my resignation to Congress President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation. ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the Election Commission. The party symbol will be approved later," he said in a tweet.

I have today sent my resignation to @INCIndia President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation.‘Punjab Lok Congress’ is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the @ECISVEEP. The party symbol will be approved later. pic.twitter.com/Ha7f5HKouq — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 2, 2021

Singh had stepped down as Punjab CM last month citing “humiliation" following an acrimonious power struggle with Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was appointed as the state Congress president. Singh, who was one of the Congress’ powerful regional satraps, also said he had never experienced “this sort of interference ever as a chief minister." Charanjit Singh Channi was elected as his replacement.

The Captain had recently junked reports of any back-end talks with the Congress, saying the “time for rapprochement is over". In a tweet by the leader’s media advisor, the Captain had said he would launch his own party soon, and will hold talks for seat-sharing with the Bharatiya Janata Party once the farmers’ issue is resolved.

“Reports of backend talks with @INCIndia are incorrect. The time for rapprochement is over. The decision to part ways with party was taken after much thought and is final. I’m grateful to #SoniaGandhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now," Raveen Thukral said in a tweet.

The Captain had earlier told News18 that he can “do a lot for Punjab" despite his old age. “The Congress decided that I must go, so I have left the party…but I don’t think I will sit at home," he had said.

