Capt Amrinder Has a big heart, There are No Issues, Says Sunil Jakhar After Meeting to Resolve Infighting

Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar, who had called for a meeting of district presidents and MLAs on Monday to allegedly resolve the infighting involving Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and rebel MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, said the meeting was merely to welcome Sidhu as the state party chief.

“This meeting was called to welcome Sidhu … this was not any other meeting. People with vested interests are making unwarranted comments,” he told CNN-News18 after the meeting.

Former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief on Sunday amid the escalating tension within the Punjab Congress.

But Jakhar dismissed reports that there were tensions between the state Congress and Sidhu.

“Captain Amrinder Singh has a huge stature and a big heart. There are no issues … the only issues that are there are regarding Punjab. Everything will be done in time.” He added, “We will work together for the elections in the state next year.”

Meanwhile, Congress’s new Punjab chief on Monday thanked the party leadership for appointing him the president of the Punjab unit and said he will work further to strengthen the organisation in the state.

Sidhu, who replaced Sunil Jakhar, was elevated to the position despite opposition from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. “Today, to work further for the same dream and strengthen the invincible fort of the Congress in Punjab. I am grateful to Hon’ble Congress president Sonia Gandhi, RahulGandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for bestowing their faith in me and giving me this pivotal responsibility," Sidhu tweeted.

“Will work along every member of Congress family in Punjab to fulfil the mission of ‘JittegaPunjab’ as a humble Congress worker to give power of the people back to the people through the Punjab model and the high command’s 18-point agenda … My journey has just begun, he said in another tweet. The Congress also appointed four working presidents to assist Sidhu in the run-up to the assembly elections.

The new working presidents are Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra. In another tweet, Sidhu also shared a picture of his father with former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“To share prosperity, privilege and freedom not just among a few but among all, My father a Congress worker left a royal household and joined the freedom struggle, was sentenced to death for his patriotic work reprieved by the King’s Amnesty became DCC President, MLA, MLC and advocate general," Sidhu tweeted.

