Captain Amarinder Singh's Tea Party: The Photo-Op Punjab Congress Eagerly Waited for Months

Finally, the photo-op moment that the Punjab Congress had been waiting for eagerly, came at the Punjab Bhavan when chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh met newly-appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over a cup of tea on Friday.

Sidhu, along with his daughter, left his Patiala residence in the morning in a cavalcade comprising of a fleet of cars and buses that were full of his supporters and some MLAs. He finally arrived around 10:00 am at Punjab Bhavan where the chief minister hosted a tea party. After about 15 minutes the chief minister arrived. The media crew was kept away from the tea venue and were confined to the main gate of the Punjab Bhavan.

Later, Congress sources shared the pictures of Amarinder Singh and Sidhu sitting side by side flanked by a large number of MLAs. Photos tweeted by Raveen Thukral media advisor to the CM, showed Sidhu and Captain exchanging a few words and there seemed to be much bonhomie around.

Sidhu will formally take charge of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday at Punjab Bhavan. The photo-op and bonhomie come after days of divide in the Congress. Sidhu and Amarinder Singh have been at loggerheads for quite some time now.

The chief minister also opposed his appointment as the state Congress chief and had said he would not meet Sidhu until the cricketer-turned-politician apologises for his “derogatory" tweets against him.

