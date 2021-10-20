Captain Amarinder's 'Offer' is the 'Welcome Announcement' the BJP Was Hoping For in Punjab

As Captain Amarinder Singh, concludes an acrimonious chapter with the Congress and looks set to re-enter the Punjab poll ring with a brand new outfit while sending feelers to the BJP for a possible alliance, the saffron party is hoping to gain from it significantly. Though Amarinder’s overtures have a ‘resolution of farmers stir’ rider attached, the Punjab BJP believes ‘a resolution’ could be worked out.

Punjab BJP General secretary Subhash Sharma gushed, “Captain expressing his willingness to have a pre-poll alliance with the BJP is a welcome announcement. Any alliance which leads to the welfare of the people of Punjab is acceptable to us.’’

With SAD severing its ties with the BJP and anti-farm law stir pushing the state leadership to the fringe, BJP leaders hope Captain could provide it with a face to hard-sell an alternate political combination to Congress, AAP and SAD-BSP.

The BJP-SAD combine had won 18 of the 117 seats in the 2017 elections with BJP winning in three constituencies. The BJP had claimed that the anti-incumbency against the Akalis during 2017 polls, had pulled down the chances of the combine.

Sharma said that despite the chaos in the Punjab Congress, Captain’s popularity had remained unscathed. “"More importantly, he takes a very strong stand on nationalistic issues, something even BJP feels strong about,’’ commented Sharma. “In Punjab, Captain sahab has a huge stature and is respected by all communities. If there is a tie-up, we will be a formidable force in the state,’’ said Sharma.

He said that the ongoing tiff between CM Channi and PPCC Chief Navjot Sidhu will continue and their differences will be more out in the open in the coming few months, and AAP, which is claiming to be the next best alternative is still faceless. “So, this alliance will only be a benefit for the people,’’ he commented.

Sharma admitted that on the ground there could be some resentment against the party from a section of people but there were areas where BJP continued to remain strong despite the perceived resistance from people. “The talks of the alliance will be taken up by the Central leadership but at the ground level BJP will work with parties who can think for the benefit of Punjab,’’ said Sharma.

On Captain’s rider of farm stir resolution, Sharma said that the centre was already in talks with the farmers. “"If the effort s are continued in the same direction, then some solution which will benefit the farmers could be expected,’’ Sharma.

