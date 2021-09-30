Captain's Capital Visit Keeps Congress on Tenterhooks as Ex-CM Calls on NSA Doval Day After Meeting Amit Shah

Keeping the Congress on the edge, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in the Capital on Thursday, a day after he called on Home Minister Amit Shah amid buzz of his jumping ship to the BJP.

Singh had earlier said he was exploring his options after being forced to quit as Punjab chief minister on September 18, just four months before state polls.

On landing in Delhi on Tuesday, he denied any plan to meet with BJP leaders, claiming he only wanted to vacate the Kapurthala House for new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

However, he met Shah on Wednesday and said he had discussed the farm laws which have triggered an 11-month-long farmers’ protest and ways to resolve the deadlock. He said he had urged Amit Shah to guarantee minimum support price to farmers and support Punjab in crop diversification.

Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 29, 2021

For the BJP, getting Singh to jump ship will be a coup as the party does not have a CM face in Punjab and its long-time ally Akali Dal broke off ties over the farmer protests.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here