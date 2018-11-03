'Careers of Those Who Shape Kids' Future at Stake': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Yogi Govt for Caning Aspiring Teachers

वादा था 2 करोड़ रोजगार का, मगर UP में 68,500 सहायक शिक्षकों की भर्ती सही से कराए जाने की माँग कर रहे युवाओं के साथ योगी सरकार का बर्ताव देखिए।



जो बच्चों का भविष्य बनाते हैं उनके भविष्य पर ऐसी मार?



कांग्रेस उत्तर प्रदेश के शिक्षक अभ्यर्थियों के साथ है। युवा इसका जल्द जवाब देंगे। pic.twitter.com/NSWpF7Agu5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 3, 2018

युवाओं के इसी ख़ून से भाजपा के पतन की कहानी लिखी जाएगी. लखनऊ में शिक्षक अभ्यर्थियों पर अहंकारी भाजपा का लाठीचार्ज सरकार को बहुत महँगा पड़ेगा. रोज़गार के अधिकार की इस लड़ाई में समाजवादियों की संवेदना एवं पूर्ण समर्थन घायल अभ्यर्थियों के साथ है. हम हर मोर्चे पर उनका साथ निभाएंगे. pic.twitter.com/QL8Rxum8XN — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 2, 2018

Hitting out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the caning of aspiring teachers protesting Allahabad High Court's rulings that quashed the results of two recruitment exams, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that ‘those responsible for shaping the future of children are being beaten up by the administration’.Lashing out at the Yogi Adityanath government for failing to create two crore jobs as promised, Gandhi posted pictures of the injured protesters soaked in blood and slammed the Lucknow police for resorting to caning.The police had used canes on Friday to disperse the people protesting in Lucknow against the two court rulings. “The promise was the creation of two crore jobs, but look at the response of the Yogi government in UP over demands by the youth for recruitment of 68,500 assistant teachers. Those who are responsible for the future of children, their own future is being hurt,” Gandhi tweeted, showing solidarity to the aspiring teachers.Soon after the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court ordered a CBI probe into the ‘dubious’ recruitment of 68,500 assistant teachers, thousands of protesters gathered in Vidhan Sabha against the Yogi Adityanath government’s ‘negligence’.Protesters took to the streets of Lucknow on Friday, urging the Yogi government to declare the cut-off list at 30 and 33 per cent and fill in the 27,000 vacant posts.On Friday evening, former chief minister of UP and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the BJP government for caning the protesters. “The blood of these youngsters will write the story of the downfall of the BJP. The lathi-charge on the aspirants of assistant teacher examination will prove costly for the egoistic BJP government. In this fight for employment, the Samajwadi Party stands with the aspirants,” he tweeted.Pictures of young men and women injured after the police caned them went viral causing angst among the people. As per the allegations of the protestors the police didn’t even spare the women and beat them without issuing a warning.The injured were rushed to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (civil) hospital for treatment.